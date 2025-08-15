Ruben Amorim, Manager of Manchester United looks on during the pre-season friendly match. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Manchester United are interested in a move for the Athletic Club Bilbao midfielder Mikel Jauregizar.

The 21-year-old has done quite well for the outfit, and his performances have caught the attention of Manchester United. According to a report from Fichajes, they could look to make a move for him if they fail to sign the Brighton midfielder Carlos Baleba.

Baleba is a key target for the Red Devils, but the move will not be easy. Brighton will demand a club-record fee from Manchester United. Meanwhile, Jauregizar is a target for Liverpool as well.

Jauregizar would be a future asset

Jauregizar would be a cheaper alternative. He has done well in La Liga, and he has the physicality and technicality to do well in the Premier League as well. He is a hard-working player who will help out defensively and add work rate to the Manchester United midfield.

The 21-year-old is highly rated in Spain, and he has a big future. The opportunity to move to Manchester United will be quite exciting for him. It will be interesting to see if Manchester United follow up on their interest with an official offer to sign the player.

Man United need midfield additions

They have done well to improve the attacking unit this summer, but they need more quality in the field as well. They have struggled to dominate midfield contests. Along with Jauregizar, they are keeping tabs on Lucien Agoume and Javi Guerra as well.

It is clear that Manchester United are determined to improve the midfield unit before the summer transfer window closes. All three players have done quite well for their respective teams in La Liga, and they have the quality to succeed in the Premier League. It remains to be seen who Manchester United end up signing eventually.