Marc Guehi celebrates by lifting the Community Shield trophy (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Liverpool are continuing talks with Crystal Palace over a transfer move for England centre-back Marc Guehi, though an agreement is not looking that close.

At the time of writing, CaughtOffside‘s information from well-placed sources in the industry is that Guehi wants the move to Liverpool, but the two clubs remain some way apart on the player’s valuation.

Guehi is in the final year of his contract with Palace, so could move on a free transfer in a year’s time, making it tricky for the Eagles to get the £45-50m fee they want.

Multiple sources have confirmed to CaughtOffside that Liverpool value Guehi at closer to £35-40m, though they’re very keen to accelerate this deal.

Who will back down in Marc Guehi transfer negotiations?

Palace aren’t in the strongest position here, but it’s also the case that Liverpool might not feel the need to rush to get this signing done now.

In many ways, this all perhaps points towards neither side backing down, and Palace perhaps being happy to keep hold of Guehi for one more season.

Although it would be a blow to lose him for free, they might calculate that it’s still better to have him for one more season.

Selling Guehi for £35m wouldn’t be much good to Oliver Glasner, who wouldn’t have much time to find a quality replacement.

? BREAKING ? Arne Slot confirms Giovanni Leoni and comments on those Marc Guehi links…?? pic.twitter.com/MTevUJ2N49 — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) August 14, 2025

Liverpool need Guehi to replace Konate

Liverpool have a problem of their own, with Ibrahima Konate also just a year away from being out of contract.

The Reds could do well to sign Guehi as Konate’s replacement, and doing so now would be the lowest-risk option.

Otherwise LFC could find that Konate walks away on a free next year, while Guehi’s status as a free agent also sees a host of other clubs joining the race for his signature.