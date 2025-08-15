Report: Aston Villa working to finalise €20m transfer, star expected to sign 3-yr contract

Aston Villa FC
Posted by
Marco Asensio is subbed off for Aston Villa
Marco Asensio of Aston Villa during last season's game away to Man Utd (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Aston Villa are reportedly working on bringing Marco Asensio back to the club in a permanent €20m transfer from Paris Saint-Germain.

The Spanish playmaker spent the second half of last season on loan at Villa from PSG, and he performed well in his brief stint in English football.

According to Sky’s Sacha Tavolieri, it now looks like Asensio will be coming back to Villa Park on a three-year contract.

Asensio is expected to cost €20m to sign permanently, in what looks like a fine move for Villa to strengthen their attacking midfield department.

Jacob Ramsey is leaving Villa for Newcastle, as per Fabrizio Romano’s post below, so Asensio looks like a fine replacement…

Romano has claimed that Ramsey will move from Villa to Newcastle for £40m, so to bag a replacement like Asensio for just €20m looks like really smart business.

Marco Asensio returning to Aston Villa

AVFC fans will surely be delighted to welcome Asensio back to the club after his positive impact there last season.

Emery and co. did some fine work in last January’s transfer window, bringing in both Asensio and Marcus Rashford on loan.

Marco Asensio during his time on loan at Aston Villa
Marco Asensio during his time on loan at Aston Villa (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Although Rashford hasn’t ended up staying, it looks like Asensio will, and that should be a boost for the team for the season ahead.

More Stories / Latest News
Chelsea ready to pay £35m for “great talent”, personal terms already agreed with player
Illan Meslier and Ethan Ampadu
Leeds to sell player for just £5m – his value has dropped from £40m in two years
Report: Man United eyeing summer move for relentless 21-year-old La Liga prospect

The 29-year-old may no longer be at the very peak of his powers, but on his day he remains a quality performer with great ability and technique.

It’s not been the easiest window for Villa, but this will undoubtedly be good news once it officially goes through.

More Stories Marco Asensio

Live Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *