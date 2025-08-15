Marco Asensio of Aston Villa during last season's game away to Man Utd (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Aston Villa are reportedly working on bringing Marco Asensio back to the club in a permanent €20m transfer from Paris Saint-Germain.

The Spanish playmaker spent the second half of last season on loan at Villa from PSG, and he performed well in his brief stint in English football.

According to Sky’s Sacha Tavolieri, it now looks like Asensio will be coming back to Villa Park on a three-year contract.

Asensio is expected to cost €20m to sign permanently, in what looks like a fine move for Villa to strengthen their attacking midfield department.

Jacob Ramsey is leaving Villa for Newcastle, as per Fabrizio Romano’s post below, so Asensio looks like a fine replacement…

????? EXCLUSIVE: Jacob Ramsey to Newcastle, here we go! Agreement for £40m fee from Aston Villa. Ramsey agreed on personal terms and travels for medical at #NUFC right now. Ramsey strongly wanted Newcastle and deal now done. pic.twitter.com/z1bjXW9LtR — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 14, 2025

Romano has claimed that Ramsey will move from Villa to Newcastle for £40m, so to bag a replacement like Asensio for just €20m looks like really smart business.

Marco Asensio returning to Aston Villa

AVFC fans will surely be delighted to welcome Asensio back to the club after his positive impact there last season.

Emery and co. did some fine work in last January’s transfer window, bringing in both Asensio and Marcus Rashford on loan.

Although Rashford hasn’t ended up staying, it looks like Asensio will, and that should be a boost for the team for the season ahead.

The 29-year-old may no longer be at the very peak of his powers, but on his day he remains a quality performer with great ability and technique.

It’s not been the easiest window for Villa, but this will undoubtedly be good news once it officially goes through.