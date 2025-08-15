Newcastle have registered their interest in Samu Aghehowa (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Newcastle are expected to sell Alexander Isak to Liverpool this summer, which is why it is essential that they sign a replacement. They’ve already missed out on the likes of Joao Pedro, Liam Delap and Benjamin Sesko, but that has not stopped their efforts to bring in a new number nine.

Newcastle’s sporting department are considering a number of players to replace Isak, who is now confirmed to have gone on strike after ruling himself out of contention for Saturday’s Premier League opener against Aston Villa. And one of those on the agenda is Porto striker Samu Aghehowa.

The 21-year-old, who has scored 29 goals since joining Porto from Atletico Madrid last summer, is considered to be one of the best young strikers in world football, and Newcastle could be where he ends up in the coming weeks.

Newcastle looking to sign Samu Aghehowa this summer

As per Football Insider, Mick Brown has confirmed that Newcastle are looking into doing a deal for Aghehowa this summer.

“Everybody knows Newcastle need a new striker. They’ve had a few players on that list, but they’re working down that list now. Their real top targets, the players like Joao Pedro, Ekitike and Sesko, all chose to go elsewhere so they’ve had to look at other options.

“But their scouts have been looking at Samu from Porto. He wasn’t their first choice, but he’s somebody they’ve been aware of for a while and have been watching so they’ll know what he can do.

“They know the situation they’re in, they might be losing Isak, and they will have plans in place for if that happens even at this stage. I don’t think they’re the only ones interested, which might be a concern given how their window has gone, but it’s a possibility they want to explore.”

It remains to be seen whether Newcastle are able to sign Aghehowa this summer, but if not, it would increase the chances of Isak staying on Tyneside.