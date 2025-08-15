Regis Le Bris, Head Coach of Sunderland reacts during the pre-season friendly match (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Sunderland made an effort to strengthen their defence this summer by signing Valencia’s promising centre-back Cesar Tarrega earlier this summer.

According to a report from Plaza Deportiva, relayed by Sport Witness, Sunderland submitted an offer of approximately £17million for the 23-year-old. Although the bid was substantial, Tárrega chose to remain at Valencia and signed a new contract with the Spanish club last week.

Newcastle were keen on Tarrega as well.

Cesar Tarrega would have improved Sunderland

AS Roma were also interested in signing Tárrega, highlighting his reputation as an emerging defensive talent. Sunderland’s inability to secure Tárrega has prompted the club to intensify its search for alternative defensive reinforcements. As they prepare for the challenges of Premier League football, it is crucial for the Black Cats to add quality players to avoid slipping back into the Championship.

Manager Regis Le Bris has made it his priority to sign a central defender before the transfer window closes. Tárrega, who started 34 league games for Valencia last season, would have been an excellent addition to Sunderland’s back line. His strength, positional awareness, and technical ability have all been proven at a high level in La Liga, suggesting he would have adapted well to the Premier League.

Sunderland need quality additions

Despite the disappointment of missing out, Sunderland must now identify other targets to upgrade their squad. Their ambition is not only to survive but to establish themselves as regulars in the top tier. The next few weeks will be pivotal as the club works to reinforce its defence and build a team capable of meeting Premier League demands.

Sunderland have the bones of a very good squad, but they need more quality in order to do well in the top flight. The gulf in quality between the two divisions is quite significant, and they cannot afford to risk heading into the Premier League without adequate reinforcement. It will be interesting to see if they can plug the remaining weaknesses in their squad before the transfer window closes.