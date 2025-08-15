Tottenham Hotspur team poses for photos prior to the pre-season friendly match against Arsenal. (Photo by Yu Chun Christopher Wong/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are hoping to sign Savinho from Manchester City, and they are ready to return with an improved offer to get the deal done.

They have had an offer turned down for the 21-year-old attacker, and Sebastien Vidal is reporting that they will come back with an improved offer. Thomas Frank is really pushing to get the deal done, and Tottenham are ready to make a renewed effort.

The 21-year-old is highly rated across Europe, and he has a bright future. Savinho could prove to be a quality acquisition for Tottenham. It remains to be seen whether the two clubs can finalise a deal.

Savinho needs a move

The player does not have a future at Manchester City, and he’s unlikely to be a regular starter for them next season. It makes sense for him to move on.

He needs to play regularly at this stage of his career if he wants to fulfil his tremendous potential. Tottenham will be able to provide him with that platform. Savinho is reportedly keen on the move this summer.

Spurs could use Savinho

They need more cutting-edge in the final third, and the Brazilian could be the ideal fit for them as well.

Son Heung-min has left the club, and James Maddison is sidelined for several months with an injury. Tottenham need more depth in the attacking unit. The 21-year-old could be the ideal acquisition. He is well settled in English football now, and he did reasonably well with Manchester City last season. He could make an instant impact at Tottenham and improve them going forward.

It will be interesting to see if Tottenham can convince Manchester City to accept a reasonable deal for the player. He is a tremendous talent for the bright future, and he could end up proving to be a quality investment in the long run. However, Tottenham will not want to pay over the odds for him right now.