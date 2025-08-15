Thomas Frank, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur, gestures during the UEFA Super Cup 2025 match. (Photo by Claudio Villa/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United are interested in signing Conor Gallagher from Atletico Madrid during the summer transfer window.

According to a report from Fichajes, the two clubs would be willing to submit a €50 million offer for Gallagher. It remains to be seen whether Atletico Madrid are prepared to sanction his departure.

Conor Gallagher would be a superb addition

He has played in the Premier League before, and he has impressed with Crystal Palace and Chelsea. There is no doubt that he could make an instant impact at Tottenham or Newcastle. Both clubs need more quality and physicality in the middle of the pitch, and Gallagher would be the ideal acquisition.

He is a hard-working player who will help out defensively and add drive to the side as well. He has done reasonably well during his time at Atletico Madrid, and the opportunity to return to his homeland could be attractive for him. He is a talented player with a bright future. He could transform both teams in the midfield.

Former Chelsea star Frank Lampard has labelled him as a “big talent” in the past.

Spurs and Newcastle need Gallagher

Tottenham would do well to secure his signature. They will be hoping to do well in the UEFA Champions League next season and push for a place in the top four. They need quality players for that to happen.

Similarly, Newcastle have secured Champions League qualification, and they need more quality in the squad in order to do well across multiple competitions. Gallagher seems like the ideal fit for both teams, and it will be interesting to see where he ends up.

It remains to be seen whether the two Premier League clubs can convince Atletico Madrid to sell the player.