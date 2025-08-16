Vitinha #17, Lee Kang-in #19 and Joao Neves #87 of Paris Saint-Germain celebrate following the team's victory. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

South Korean midfielder Lee Kang-in, who plays for Paris Saint-Germain, is seriously considering the possibility of leaving the club.

The 24-year-old has been linked to the move away from the French club in recent months, and it will be interesting to see where he ends up. He has a contract with PSG until 2028, and he might not be a cheap acquisition.

He’s a talented player with a bright future, but he has struggled for regular game time at PSG. He needs to leave the club to play more often. Sitting on the bench at a big club at this stage of his career is unlikely to benefit him. He is highly rated by PSG manager, Louis Enrique, but they will not stand in his way if a suitable offer is presented.

Arsenal and Man United keen on PSG ace

Lee’s performance in the European Super Cup match against Tottenham attracted the attention of Europe’s leading clubs. Sources close to the player’s situation have confirmed to CaughtOffside that teams such as Napoli, Manchester United, and Arsenal are “closely following” the situation of the South Korean player. In particular, it is stated that Arsenal have embodied their interest by making direct contact.

PSG ready to sell Lee Kang-in

PSG will be open to negotiations if a good offer is received. Kang-in Lee’s role at PSG is described as a rotational player, but his skills and versatility make him valuable in many systems. However, the player’s priority is to be involved in a project where he has a regular chance to be in the starting eleven.

It will be interesting to see if Arsenal or Manchester United follow up on their interest with an official proposal to get the deal done. They could use more quality and depth on the flanks, and the South Korean would be a useful acquisition. He has the technical attributes to thrive in the Premier League, and he will look to fulfil his potential with them.