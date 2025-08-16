Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal, applauds the fans following the pre-season friendly match. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Barcelona midfielder Frenkie De Jong has been linked with a move to Arsenal in recent weeks.

According to a report from Fichajes, Mikel Arteta is a big fan of the 28-year-old Dutch International, and he is hoping to sign him on a free transfer when his contract with Barcelona expires in 2026.

Arsenal will be able to secure a pre-contract agreement with the player when the transfer window reopens in January. It will be interesting to see if they can convince the player to join the club. Signing a player of his ability on a free transfer would be an exceptional acquisition.

De Jong has been linked with Liverpool as well.

Frenkie De Jong would be a superb addition

The 28-year-old is a reliable performer at the highest level, and he has the quality to thrive in the Premier League as well. He could form a solid partnership with the likes of Martin Zubimendi and Martin Odegaard. Arsenal need quality players in order to control games in the middle of the park.

The 28-year-old Dutchman has been linked with a move to the Premier League in the past as well. There is no doubt that he has the ability to succeed in English football. It will be interesting to see whether he is willing to move to Arsenal. De Jong was offered to Manchester United a few months ago.

Arsenal need more quality

Arsenal are looking to put together a squad capable of winning major trophies consistently. Signing one of the best central midfielders in European football right now would be a wise decision. It remains to be seen how the situation unfolds. Barcelona are reportedly looking to extend his contract, but they have not succeeded in convincing the player yet.

It remains to be seen whether Arsenal can finalise an agreement with the player in January and wrap up the move next Summer. It would be a major for them, and it could help them improve further.