Situation ‘one to watch’ as rivals plot late move for Arsenal utility man

Arsenal players in a huddle (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Arsenal attacker Leandro Trossard has been linked with a move away from the club during the summer transfer window.

He was not a key player for Arsenal last season, and he struggled for regular game time. Things are unlikely to improve for him this season either.

Trossard needs to move on

Arsenal have signed Viktor Gyokeres and Noni Madueke during the summer transfer window. Trossard is likely to fall further down the pecking order.

It would be ideal for him to move on and join a club where he will get regular opportunities. According to Fabrizio Romano on GMS, Aston Villa are keeping tabs on his situation, and they could look to make a move for him.

He said: “Nothing imminent yet but one to watch for the final weeks, as there’s movement.”

It remains to be seen whether they can sign the Belgian attacker before the window closes. He is versatile enough to operate anywhere across the front three, and he could prove to be an excellent acquisition.

Arsenal ready to sell Leandro Trossard

The report further claims that Arsenal are prepared to let him move on for the right offer. The 30-year-old has the quality and the experience to improve Aston Villa, and it remains to be seen whether they come forward with an offer to sign him.

Aston Villa have recently allowed Jacob Ramsey to leave the club, and they need more creativity in the side. The Belgian international would be the ideal acquisition. He could form a solid partnership with Morgan Rogers and Ollie Watkins in the attack. Aston Villa need more quality if they want to do well they season and push for European qualification.

Leon Bailey is expected to leave the club as well, and Trossard would be the ideal alternative.