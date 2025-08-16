Crystal Palace's Austrian manager Oliver Glasner lifts the trophy after Palace win the English FA Community Shield football match between Crystal Palace and Liverpool at Wembley Stadium, in London on August 10, 2025. Palace won the penalty shoot-out 3-2 after the game finished 2-2 in 90 minutes. (Photo by Glyn Kirk/AFP)

Crystal Palace could make a number of prominent sales between now and the end of the summer transfer window, with the likes of Eberechi Eze and Marc Guehi having been strongly linked with Tottenham and Liverpool respectively. And they could also see another first team player depart.

As well as Eze and Guehi, money could arrive at Selhurst Park via the sale of Matheus França, who has had a turbulent time at Crystal Palace. The 21-year-old joined two summers ago with lots of expectations, but he has fallen way short, with only 19 appearances and one goal amassed across all competitions during his time at the club.

Crystal Palace are ready to cut their losses with França, but selling him could prove difficult to achieve.

Crystal Palace set asking price for Matheus França sale

As per ESPN Brasil (via Sport Witness), Crystal Palace want to recoup as many as possible of the €20m they paid to sign França from Flamengo in 2023. Cruzeiro are one of the clubs most interested in signing the Brazilian playmaker, but that price could possibly scare them off.

Furthermore, França’s wage demands could also be a problem for Cruzeiro – and in time, they are a problem for Crystal Palace given that they want him off the books. However, it’s expected that there will be no movement until at least one of the parties lowers their demands.

It will be an interesting end to the summer transfer window for Crystal Palace, who have already had a difficult couple of months following their demotion to the UEFA Conference League. Eze and Guehi’s possible departures would be crushing blows, although they would back themselves to use those funds wisely – and that would also be the case if França were to leave.