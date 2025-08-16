Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal, applauds the fans following the pre-season friendly match. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Jakub Kiwior’s departure from Arsenal is set to be one of the most notable developments of the summer transfer window.

The Polish defender is keen to move to a team where he can get more playing time.

Jakub Kiwior is a player in demand

Sources close to the player’s situation have confirmed to CaughtOffside that Everton, Wolves and Crystal Palace are among the clubs “showing interest” in Kiwior. Palace are looking to strengthen their defence following Marc Guéhi’s possible transfer to a Premier League giant. Previous attempts to sign Kiwior were blocked by Arsenal, but the club’s stance could change this time around with the budget from Guéhi’s sale. Discussions are expected to intensify in the coming days.

Crystal Palace need defensive reinforcements if the 25-year-old England international leaves the club. He is on the radar of Premier League champions Liverpool, who are looking to get the deal done before the window closes.

In Italy, AC Milan has re-entered the race for Kiwior. Milan officials have contacted Arsenal to learn about the player’s transfer conditions. Juventus and Porto are also among the clubs interested in the Polish defender.

Can Arsenal convince Kiwior to stay?

Meanwhile, Arsenal is preparing to offer Kiwior a new contract and a pay rise to keep him in the squad. The club sees the player’s versatility and quality as important assets. However, Kiwior’s priority is to secure regular playing time. The increased competition for places following the transfer of Cristhian Mosquera could accelerate the player’s decision to leave.

Kiwior is at the peak of his career, and he needs to play regularly to continue his development. Sitting on the bench at Arsenal will not be beneficial for him. It would be ideal for him to move on this summer and join a competitive team, where he will play regularly and fight for trophies.

He is unlikely to start ahead of William Saliba or Gabriel Magalhaes this season, and it remains to be seen how the situation develops