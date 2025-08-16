Aleksandar Mitrovic of Al Hilal celebrates after scoring the 4th goal during the AFC Champions League Elite match between Al Hilal and Gwangju at King Abdullah Sports City Hall Stadium on April 25, 2025 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images)

Leeds want to sign a striker before the summer transfer window closes, as they aim to keep bolstering their squad for the 2025-26 season. And it appears that they have now been handed a significant boost to their chances of signing one of their leading targets.

In the last week, it has emerged that Aleksander Mitrovic is one of the leading names on Leeds’ striker shortlist. The former Newcastle and Fulham man is expected to leave Al-Hilal following the arrival of Darwin Nunez from Liverpool, and a return to the Premier League looks to be very likely for him.

Leeds expected to be favourites to sign Aleksander Mitrovic

As well as Leeds, Tottenham have also been linked with Mitrovic, although Mick Brown has now told Football Insider that a move to Elland Road is much more likely for the Serbia international.

“Thomas Frank wants to sign another striker. They’ve got Solanke up there who will be the first choice, but if he gets injured or something happens, they don’t want to have to rely on Richarlison.

“Mitrovic scores goals and he’s got a good track record in the Premier League. There isn’t an abundance of strikers available, so it’s difficult for Spurs to find somebody. So he’s been one that has been mentioned, but I would be surprised if they made a move for him, I think they’ll look at some of their other options.

“He’s been linked with Leeds as well, which I think would be a better move for him. I think he’s a bit of a risk, and teams like Leeds could be tempted to take that risk whereas Tottenham will want somebody more reliable and dependable. So for Tottenham, I think Mitrovic is a non-starter.”

Mitrovic has proven himself in the Premier League, particularly during his Fulham spell. As far as a striker option goes, he could be ideal for Leeds.