Isaac Schmidt is closing in on a move away from Leeds. (Photo by MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Leeds are continuing to address their squad in the lead-up to the summer transfer closing at the start of September, with both signings and exits expected to take place before the deadline.

At Elland Road, there is a desire for a new right-back to be added to Daniel Farke’s squad. Jayden Bogle is expected to be the starter for the 2025-26 season, although Leeds want to provide him with better competition – which is why they are pursuing a deal for Leicester’s James Justin.

Leeds are advancing in talks over the permanent signing of Justin, and it has already been decided whom he will replace in Farke’s squad.

Isaac Schmidt set for Leeds exit as Bundesliga move nears

As per Leeds All Over, Leeds are prepared to sanction Isaac Schmidt’s departure once Justin is signed. The 25-year-old, who only joined last summer from Swiss side St Gallen, had a disappointing season in 2024-25, as he managed to register only 14 appearances across all competitions (12 in the Championship).

Schmidt has already agreed personal terms with Bundesliga side Werder Bremen, whom he is expected to join on a season-long loan deal that would include an option to buy. However, Leeds will only give the green light once a replacement has been signed, and that is now expected to be Justin.

Previously, Schmidt had hinted that he could remain at Leeds for their return to the Premier League, but that will now almost certainly not be the case. It’s been a disappointing time for him at Elland Road, although the 25-year-old still has time to revitalise his career – which he will hope to do in Germany.

Leeds will be hoping to get Justin in the door as soon as possible, as they aim to continue strengthening ahead of their season kicking off when they face Everton on Monday night.