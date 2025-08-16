Pep Guardiola could lose his star player to Real Madrid. (Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images)

Man City are aiming to take back the Premier League title this season, but the next 12 months could bring a lot of speculation surrounding Rodri. The 2024 Ballon d’Or winner, who is still making his way back from an ACL tear last September, could be set for a return to his homeland.

It’s no secret that Real Madrid are interested in signing the former Atletico Madrid midfielder, and the longer it takes for him to sign a new deal, the more likely it is that he will depart Man City.

Man City could lose Rodri as Real Madrid interest grows

As per Football Insider, Mick Brown has admitted that Man City could soon be in a very tricky situation with Rodri, who has less than two years remaining on his contract at the Etihad Stadium.

“City could end up in a difficult position with Rodri. I’ve said it before, but when Real Madrid come calling, it’s hard for players to say no.

“The best players at some of the biggest clubs will get their heads turned by Madrid, we saw it happen with Alexander-Arnold at Liverpool. So for City, of course they’ll be concerned about the interest in Rodri. Their interest has been made public for a reason, and it’s the way Real Madrid like to do things, if they can unsettle him it makes the move easier.

“Now, I don’t know if he will be unsettled because by all accounts he’s happy at City. Everybody knows how big a miss he has been for Pep Guardiola this year. Having got him back fit, with two years to go on his contract, they’ve got no intention of letting him go this year or any time soon.

“They’re working hard to get him a new contract, to push aside any of the speculation. If he commits his future to Manchester City, that’s going to be a huge boost for them.”

Last season showed just how important Rodri is for Man City, so they will be desperate to tie him down to a new contract as soon as possible. However, that threat coming from Real Madrid could make it difficult.