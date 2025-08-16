Harry Maguire is set for another season at Man United. (Photo by Daniel Chesterton/Offside/Offside via Getty Images)

Man United need to make sales in order to balance the books, having spent in the region of £200m during the summer transfer window. The likes of Alejandro Garnacho, Jadon Sancho and Antony are on the chopping block, but there have also been players identified that will not depart Old Trafford.

Man United are not planning to sign a new defender this summer, and because of this, it is unlikely that any current players in this area will depart. And this is especially the case for Harry Maguire.

Man United turn down multiple Harry Maguire offers

As per Football Insider, Mick Brown has confirmed that Maguire will not leave Man United this summer, with the club having turned down multiple offers from interested parties.

“Man United aren’t going to let Maguire leave. A few clubs have been interested and had made contact to check whether he would be available, but those talks have not been allowed to develop. They see Maguire as a very important part of the squad, both on the pitch and off it.

“He’s played consistently with all sorts of pressure, speculation and issues around him, and he’s come through that and proved himself. From what I hear, Ruben Amorim is a fan of him and he doesn’t want to see him go.

“He’s a leader and an experienced head in the dressing room for the younger players, but he’s also one of their better centre-backs every time he plays. He’s an integral part of what Amorim is looking to do, and there are no plans to let him go. As long as he’s fit, he’s an important part of the squad.”

Maguire had a turbulent first few years at Man United, but he has started to become an important figure of late – although he was called out after the Europa League final last season. And it’s expected that this will remain the case.