Manchester City are interested in signing Rodrygo Goes from Real Madrid during the summer transfer window.

According to Fichajes, they are willing to pay around €100 million in order to get the deal done, but they are waiting to sell Savinho first. Tottenham have already submitted an offer close to £60 million for the player, and Manchester City have rejected it. It will be interesting to see if the two clubs can agree on a deal.

Man City want Rodrygo to replace Savinho

Rodrygo would be an excellent alternative to Savinho, and he could even prove to be an upgrade.

There is no doubt that he has more quality and experience, and he has won several major trophies during his time at Real Madrid. He could be the ideal fit for a top club like Manchester City.

Manchester City have been fighting for major trophies consistently, and they need quality players at their disposal. Someone like Rodrygo will help them improve going forward. His winning experience could prove to be invaluable as well.

Spurs hoping to sign Savinho

Meanwhile, Tottenham are still hoping to sign Savinho before the window closes. It remains to be seen whether they come back with an improved offer to sign the player.

The 21-year-old needs to move on in search of regular playing time, and Tottenham could be the ideal destination for him. They need more quality on the flanks, and they will be able to offer him regular game time.

He is a young player with tremendous potential, and sitting on the bench at Manchester City will not benefit him. Spurs will be able to offer him Champions League football and the opportunity to showcase quality regularly.

Regular football at the North London club could bring out the best in him and help him fulfil his potential. With the World Cup coming up in 2026, he will want to be a part of the Brazilian national team, and he needs regular gametime for that to happen.