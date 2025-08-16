Morgan Rogers celebrates with his Aston Villa teammates (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

Aston Villa attacker Leon Bailey has been linked with a move away from the club during the summer transfer window.

The Jamaican is not an indispensable asset for the West Midlands club anymore, and they are prepared to let him leave. Italian outfit Roma are keen on securing his signature, and they are hoping to sign him on loan with an option to buy.

Roma are working on the Leon Bailey move

According to journalist Orazio Accomando, they could pay €4 million as a loan fee, and they would have an option to sign him permanently for another €16 million.

It will be interesting to see if the two clubs can wrap up the move quickly. Aston Villa director Monchi is in constant contact with the Italian club to get the deal across the line.

Aston Villa have sanctioned the departure of Jacob Ramsey earlier this summer. It will be interesting to see if they can bring in quality replacements for the two players. They need more creativity from the middle of the park and a reliable wide player as well.

A fresh start would be ideal for Bailey

Meanwhile, Bailey is still very much at the peak of his powers, and he will look to hit the ground running in Italy if the transfer goes through. He has the physicality and technical attributes to do well in Italian football, and he will help Roma improve going forward.

Aston Villa will be pushing for European qualification this season, and they need more quality and depth in the side. There is no doubt that they have the bones of a very good squad, but they need more options at their disposal to compete with the elite clubs.

They were overly dependent on Morgan Rogers and Ollie Watkins in the attack last season. The two players will need more support this season.