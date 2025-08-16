Report: Newcastle have now joined race for 34-goal star, club open to a sale

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Newcastle United have reportedly joined the race for the PSG striker Goncalo Ramos.

The 24-year-old has not been at his best since moving to the French club, and he has scored 34 goals in 88 appearances. Perhaps a fresh start would be ideal for him. The move to Newcastle could be ideal, and it could help him regain his form and confidence. Regular football in the Premier League could bring out the best in the player. 

According to a report from Daily Mail, intermediaries have indicated that a deal could be possible, and PSG are open to a sale. It remains to be seen whether Newcastle can agree on a reasonable fee with the French outfit. 

Ramos has been linked with Manchester United as well.

Ramos could fancy a Premier League move

The opportunity to move to the Premier League could be exciting for the striker. He would get to test himself against top-class players in England, and he would get to experience Champions League football with Newcastle as well. With the World Cup coming up in 2026, regular football will be the key for Ramos, and Newcastle could provide him with that platform. 

Newcastle could use Goncalo Ramos

Goncalo Ramos celebrating for PSG
Goncalo Ramos to Man United? (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

It is no secret that Newcastle need to bring more than one striker this summer. Alexander Isak has indicated that he wants to leave the club, and they will need to replace him. The Swedish International is a world-class player, and they will need to invest in two quality attackers to fill the void left by him. They are thought to be keen on signing the Brentford attacker Yoane Wissa. Ramos would be another quality acquisition. 

He was one of the most prolific young strikers in European football during his time at Benfica. He will look to get back to that level, and the move to the Premier League could be ideal for him at this stage of his career. Newcastle could help him fulfil his potential.

