Unai Emery shakes hands with Eddie Howe. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson has been linked with a move away from the club during the summer transfer window.

The 24-year-old will struggle for gametime at Chelsea this season, and he needs to move on in search of regular playing time. Aston Villa and Newcastle United have reportedly registered their interest in signing the player, according to a report from Football Insider.

Jackson wants Aston Villa move

However, the report claims that the player has informed his friends that he would like to play for Aston Villa. It remains to be seen how the situation develops. The development will certainly come as a blow for Newcastle, who are looking to improve their attacking unit. They have missed out on multiple targets this summer, and it remains to be seen whether they can bring in the necessary additions before the window closes.

Newcastle need a quality striker

Newcastle are keen on signing Goncalo Ramos and Yoane Wissa as well. It will be interesting to see who they end up with. They could lose Alexander Isak this summer, and they need to replace the Swedish International properly. He has made it clear that he wants to leave the club and join Liverpool this summer.

Although Jackson has not been a prolific goal scorer, he is a complete forward who will help out creatively and with goals. He could have been a quality acquisition for Newcastle. It will be interesting to see if Aston Villa can get the deal done. They need another attacker to support Ollie Watkins, and the Chelsea star would be the ideal fit.

The 24-year-old is well settled in the Premier League. He could make an instant impact at the West Midlands club.

Jackson is unlikely to be an inexpensive acquisition, and Chelsea could demand a premium for him. It will be a difficult deal to pull off.