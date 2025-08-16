A general view of a Manchester United corner flag. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United are hoping to sign a quality central defender, but they have decided to wait until 2026 in order to get the deal done.

According to GMS, they believe that signing a quality central defender would be complicated this month. Therefore, they have decided to shift their plans until next year. There is no doubt that they need to improve defensively, and a quality central defender would be a wise addition.

Man United star to stay as insider confirms multiple rejected offers

Man United need defenders

They have looked vulnerable at the back, and they need to improve in that area of the pitch if they want to fight for major trophies. They have done well to improve the attacking unit this season. There has been a complete overhaul of the front three this summer. Manchester United have brought in Benjamin Sesko, Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo.

It will be interesting to see if they can improve their performance levels this season and push for a place in the UEFA Champions League. However, a club of their stature should be fighting for major trophies regularly, and they need to plug weaknesses in their defence for that to happen.

Can Man United return to the Champions League?

They need a reliable central midfielder and a central defender as well. It will be interesting to see if they can bring in the right additions next year. Returning to the Champions League will certainly help them attract top-quality players. It remains to be seen how the situation develops over the next few months.

Manchester United have not been able to fight for major trophies in recent seasons. They have a talented and a quality manager at their disposal. They have managed to plug most of their weaknesses this summer as well. It remains to be seen whether they can bounce back strongly.

Sources: Arsenal & Man United “closely following” Ligue 1 star, Gunners make contact