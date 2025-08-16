Thomas Frank, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur, reacts prior to the pre-season friendly match. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur have had an offer turned down for the Manchester City attacker Savinho this summer.

They are hoping to sign the Brazilian before the summer transfer window closes. The player needs regular gametime in order to cement his place in the Brazilian national team for the upcoming World Cup. Manchester City will not be able to provide him with that platform, and Spurs move could be ideal for him.

Spurs to return with improved offer

According to Fichajes, Tottenham are not willing to give up on the player, and they are prepared to raise their offer in order to get closer to Manchester City’s demands.

The Premier League giants are reportedly holding out for a fee of around £70-80 million for the Brazilian. It is a lot of money for a player who is not a guaranteed starter for them. It will be interesting to see if Tottenham are willing to pay up. Their initial offer was close to £60 million.

Daniel Levy does not have a reputation for overpaying for players, and he will want to sign the player for a reasonable amount of money. It will be interesting to see how the situation develops.

Savinho would be a superb addition

Spurs need more quality and depth on the flanks, and the South American would be the ideal long-term acquisition. He has the quality to develop into a top-class player with the right guidance, and he could justify the investment in future. It remains to be seen whether Tottenham are prepared to break the bank for him.

They need quality additions to push for major trophies this season. They managed to win the UEFA Europa League last season, and they will look to build on that. They will be pushing for a place in the top four of the Premier League after finishing in the bottom half of the league table last season.