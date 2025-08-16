Tottenham manager Thomas Frank (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly showing interest in the signing of Aston Villa midfielder Morgan Rogers.

According to a report from Daily Mail via TEAMtalk, Aston Villa do not want to sell any of their star players this summer, but Tottenham have shown interest in the player, and they could submit an offer for him if they receive encouragement.

Rogers on Spurs radar

The 23-year-old is one of the finest young midfielders in the Premier League right now, and he was outstanding for Aston Villa this season. There is no doubt that Rogers would transform Tottenham going forward. However, they are looking to sign Eberechi Eze from Crystal Palace as well. The England international operates in a similar role to that of Rogers. Signing two players of similar style would not make a lot of sense, and therefore it is fair to assume that and will only end up signing one of the two.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are keen on Rogers as well.

Morgan Rogers is an elite prospect

Rogers is a tremendous talent for the bright future, and he has all the attributes to develop into a top-class player in future. He is still quite young, and he will only improve with coaching and experience. If Tottenham managed to sign him, he would be a solid investment for them.

Meanwhile, Tottenham are working on the signing of the Manchester City attacker Savinho as well. It is evident that they are desperate to improve the attacking unit before the summer transfer window closes. They looked toothless in the attack at times last season, and they need to improve in that area of the pitch. Signing a central midfielder and a wide player will be a priority for them. Ideally, they should look to invest in a striker as well.