Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Yves Bissouma has been linked with a move away from the club this summer.

The 28-year-old defensive midfielder had an underwhelming season last year, and he has been linked with multiple clubs. According to Sacha Tavolieri, West Ham United and Everton are monitoring his situation.

Bissouma wants Premier League stay

The midfielder is reportedly keen on staying in England this season. If he manages to stay in the country for another year, he could obtain a British passport, and that will play a key role in his decision-making regarding his future. The player is not against staying at Tottenham this season, and it will be interesting to see what the club decides.

It could be ideal for Tottenham to move him on if they can find a quality defensive midfielder. They have already signed Joao Palhinha, and Bissouma could struggle for regular game time. He needs to play more often at this stage of his career, and leaving the North London club could be ideal for him as well.

West Ham and Everton keen on Yves Bissouma

Meanwhile, West Ham need a quality defensive midfielder, especially with Edson Alvarez linked with an exit from the club. Bissouma could be a useful acquisition for them. He has plenty of experience in the Premier League. He could make an instant impact. A fresh start at the London club could be ideal for the player as well.

Finally, Everton looked quite vulnerable defensively last season, and they need to tighten up in that area of the pitch. A quality defensive midfielder will help them stay organised at the back, and he will also allow the creative players to operate with more freedom.

Given his situation at Tottenham, he is unlikely to cost a premium. It will be interesting to see if West Ham or Everton comes forward with an offer to sign him.