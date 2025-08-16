Jackson Tchatchoua is set to sign for Wolves. (Photo by Mattia Radoni/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Wolves have been rebuilding this summer after the sales of Matheus Cunha and Rayan Ait-Nouri to Man United and Man City respectively, and that has now continued with the imminent arrival of a new right-back.

As well as replacing Cunha and Ait-Nouri, Wolves have been in the market for a successor to Nelson Semedo, who left Molineux when his contract expired at the start of July. And they have now landed that in the shape of Jackson Tchatchoua, who will be arriving from Serie A side Hellas Verona in a deal worth £10m.

Jackson Tchatchoua snubs Everton prior to Wolves agreement

But as it turns out, Tchatchoua’s situation could have been so different. As per Everton.News, transfer reporter Graeme Bailey has revealed that Everton tried to sign him prior to the agreement with Wolves.

“Yeah, they are trying – I know they looked at Jackson Tchatchoua, but I’m not sure it went too far. There has been late interest from Everton – but he is heading to Wolves.”

Everton are in desperate need of a right-back themselves, following the exit of Ashley Young earlier this summer. But it appears that Tchatchoua won’t be their man, which is a blow for David Moyes and the Merseyside club’s sporting department.

It will be interesting to see how Tchatchoua gets on during his first season in the Premier League. Wolves preferred him to Coventry’s Milan van Ewijk, who would also have been a very good replacement for the departed Semedo. There will be pressure on the shoulders of the Cameroon international, who registered two goals and three assists in 36 Serie A appearances during the 2024-25 campaign.