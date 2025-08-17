Big name Man United star “not ready” to play vs Arsenal, says David Ornstein

Andre Onana in Manchester United training (Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

Manchester United will reportedly be without goalkeeper Andre Onana for today’s Premier League game against Arsenal.

The Red Devils host the Gunners at Old Trafford for their opening fixture of the 2025/26 campaign, but they’ll have to do it without their first-choice ‘keeper.

See below as David Ornstein has posted about Onana’s fitness on X, saying that the Cameroon international has been in training but is not yet ready to play for the club as he continues to work on getting back to full fitness…

Ornstein posted: “Andre Onana not involved for Manchester United against Arsenal. 29yo goalkeeper has trained only 3 times since recovering from hamstring injury & working alone at Carrington today. Said to be in good physical shape but not ready for #AFC.”

Will Man United miss Andre Onana against Arsenal?

Onana has had his critics during his time at United, so there’ll be a lot of fans who aren’t that bothered if he misses today’s game.

Indeed, there may even be one or two Arsenal fans cursing their luck as Onana is notably error-prone, so might have been able to gift the Gunners a goal in this game.

Altay Bayindir is United’s backup ‘keeper, and it will be interesting to see how he performs if he starts as expected today.

New signings on show in United vs Arsenal

It will be an exciting game between these two Premier League giants this afternoon, with a host of new signings on show.

The Red Devils have brought in Benjamin Sesko, Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo, while Arsenal have added Viktor Gyokeres, Martin Zubimendi, Noni Madueke, Christian Norgaard, and Cristhian Mosquera, though it’s not clear if all of those will start the game.

Gyokeres vs Sesko will be one of the most intriguing battles as new strikers arriving in the Premier League with big reputations.