Arsenal player ratings: David Raya MOTM but new signings struggle in scrappy win at Man United

Riccardo Calafiori celebrates scoring for Arsenal against Manchester United (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Arsenal weren’t at their best today but came away with a 1-0 win against Manchester United at Old Trafford in their opening match of the season.

An early goal from Riccardo Calafiori and some great saves by David Raya helped secure a scrappy three points for the Gunners, whilst dealing an early blow to Man Utd.

Ultimately, it’s results that matter more than performances, so Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta won’t be too bothered about some slightly below-par displays from his players this afternoon.

Still, read on for our Arsenal player ratings as we score them out of ten from today’s game…

Arsenal player ratings

David Raya – (9/10) – The Arsenal goalkeeper being man of the match pretty much sums it up, but he’ll take it – the Spanish shot-stopper made some superb saves to keep a well-earned clean sheet when his defence didn’t always give him the best protection.

Ben White – (7/10) – Solid and reliable as you always expect from Ben White, though it wasn’t his most memorable game going forward.

Riccardo Calafiori – (8/10) – Scored the all-important goal with a header from a corner early on, and did his best to limit what Bryan Mbeumo could do on United’s right-hand side.

Gabriel Magalhaes – (7/10) – Even when not at his best, it’s no wonder Arsenal have gained a reputation for being so solid in defence. United were unlucky, but Gabriel was solid as ever to help maintain a certain sense of calm at the back for the visitors.

William Saliba – (7/10) – Similarly to Gabriel, it wasn’t exactly William Saliba’s most spectacular game, but he did enough to help the team to the win and the clean sheet, though some United fans will feel he was lucky not to have a penalty awarded against him late on.

Martin Zubimendi – (6/10) – Not at his best today as Arsenal struggled to control the tempo of the game, though this was never going to be the easiest debut for him and he didn’t really put a foot wrong either.

Declan Rice – (7.5/10) – Even when not at his best, Declan Rice has an incredible engine on him and his work rate was so important for Arsenal as they clung on to their one-goal lead today.

Martin Odegaard – (7/10) – Involved in most of Arsenal’s best moves, even if they were few and far between, with a nice flicked pass to set up a great opportunity for Bukayo Saka towards the end.

Gabriel Martinelli – (6/10) – Wasted a decent chance in the first half and just generally failed to get key decisions right to make enough of an impact. Not the best audition from him when so many Arsenal fans are crying out for a new left winger signing.

? Mikel Arteta explained what went wrong for Viktor Gyokeres on a quiet Arsenal debut…? pic.twitter.com/wDuATrdaK8 — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) August 17, 2025

Bukayo Saka – (6/10) – Not exactly a vintage Saka display either, with the England international wasting a few chances and struggling to impose himself when Arsenal were generally by far the second best side.

Viktor Gyokeres – (6/10) – Some good movement and signs of strength on the ball, but new signing Viktor Gyokeres just didn’t have enough to work with in a difficult Premier League debut.

Subs: Kai Havertz (6.5/10), Jurrien Timber (7/10), Noni Madueke (5.5/10), Myles Lewis-Skelly (6/10), Mikel Merino N/A