Sources: Aston Villa on the brink of signing of Paris Saint-Germain attacker

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Aston Villa are on the brink of securing the permanent signing of Marco Asensio from Paris Saint-Germain, with the Premier League club preparing an offer worth up to €15 million.

The figure is expected to satisfy PSG’s demands, paving the way for the Spanish midfielder’s return to Villa Park after a successful loan spell last season, sources close to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside.

The 29-year-old winger joined Villa on loan for the second half of the 2024/25 campaign and made an immediate impact under manager Unai Emery.

Across his short stint, Asensio scored eight goals and delivered one assist, proving not only his goal scoring quality but also showing his versatility.

Unai Emery wants Marco Asensio at Aston Villa

Emery has been a strong advocate for bringing the Spaniard back permanently, seeing him as a player who can add creativity, experience, and quality to Villa’s attacking options.

Aston Villa have already reached an agreement with Asensio on a three-year contract, demonstrating their long-term commitment to the player.

The move has been financially enabled by the recent £40 million sale of Jacob Ramsey to Newcastle United, which freed up both squad space and transfer funds. That move effectively unlocked the opportunity for Villa to move decisively for Asensio.

From PSG’s side, the club are content to part ways with the player. Though his current deal in Paris runs until June 2026, head coach Luis Enrique has made it clear that Asensio does not fit into his long-term plans. As a result, the Ligue 1 champions are open to letting him leave if a suitable bid arrives.

Villa set to beat competition for Asensio signing

Other clubs had shown interest in the Spaniard, most notably Fenerbahce, who reached an agreement with PSG earlier in the summer. However, the Turkish side withdrew due to the player’s wage demands and shifted focus toward Kerem Akturkoglu instead.

Benfica also lodged an €11 million bid, but their proposal fell short financially and lacked the appeal of Premier League football.

With negotiations now entering the final stages, Aston Villa appear to have won the race.

Report: Aston Villa in talks to sign Arsenal attacker