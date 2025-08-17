Ruben Amorim and David Ornstein (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Manchester United transfer target Carlos Baleba was reportedly “up for the move” to Old Trafford, though a deal isn’t likely for this summer.

That’s according to David Ornstein, who does suggest, however, that the Red Devils’ pursuit of Baleba is probably not over.

Speaking in the video clip below, Ornstein made it clear that Baleba was keen on joining Man Utd, and as such this could be one that the club will revisit in the summer of 2026.

“They explored it, initially through intermediaries, and then directly in conversations with Brighton,” Ornstein told NBC Sports Soccer.

“But Manchester United are not planning to proceed with that potential transfer,” he added.

As a busy transfer window at Old Trafford nears its end, @David_Ornstein previews the final moves we could see from Man United before September 1. pic.twitter.com/LtQ7MHxKst — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) August 17, 2025

Carlos Baleba to Manchester United one to watch for summer 2026?

“He’s not for sale … the price would be too high even if he were for sale this summer. But that doesn’t mean Manchester United’s interest goes away – maybe in the summer of 2026.

“Baleba was up for the move, personal terms wouldn’t have been a problem, but he didn’t agitate for a move away from Brighton.

“So we’ll see if Manchester United bring in an alternative number 6 because that is on the agenda.”

United fans will no doubt be divided on whether or not the club should pursue Baleba as their top target, even if that means waiting until next summer, or if they should consider moving for someone else now.

United surely need more signings before the transfer deadline

MUFC have been busy with a lot of investment in a new front three of Matheus Cunha, Benjamin Sesko, and Bryan Mbeumo.

However, there’s no doubt Ruben Amorim could also do with more new faces in this struggling squad, which finished 15th in the Premier League table last term.

Baleba would have been ideal, but United will surely feel there are other more affordable options out there who could make an impact as well.