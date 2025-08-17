“Up for the move” – David Ornstein explains why exciting Man United transfer saga is not over yet

Brighton and Hove Albion Manchester United FC
Posted by
Ruben Amorim and David Ornstein
Ruben Amorim and David Ornstein (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Manchester United transfer target Carlos Baleba was reportedly “up for the move” to Old Trafford, though a deal isn’t likely for this summer.

That’s according to David Ornstein, who does suggest, however, that the Red Devils’ pursuit of Baleba is probably not over.

Speaking in the video clip below, Ornstein made it clear that Baleba was keen on joining Man Utd, and as such this could be one that the club will revisit in the summer of 2026.

“They explored it, initially through intermediaries, and then directly in conversations with Brighton,” Ornstein told NBC Sports Soccer.

“But Manchester United are not planning to proceed with that potential transfer,” he added.

Carlos Baleba to Manchester United one to watch for summer 2026?

“He’s not for sale … the price would be too high even if he were for sale this summer. But that doesn’t mean Manchester United’s interest goes away – maybe in the summer of 2026.

“Baleba was up for the move, personal terms wouldn’t have been a problem, but he didn’t agitate for a move away from Brighton.

“So we’ll see if Manchester United bring in an alternative number 6 because that is on the agenda.”

Carlos Baleba warming up for Brighton
Carlos Baleba warming up for Brighton (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

United fans will no doubt be divided on whether or not the club should pursue Baleba as their top target, even if that means waiting until next summer, or if they should consider moving for someone else now.

United surely need more signings before the transfer deadline

MUFC have been busy with a lot of investment in a new front three of Matheus Cunha, Benjamin Sesko, and Bryan Mbeumo.

More Stories / Latest News
Ruben Amorim and Arne Slot
Liverpool have slight advantage over Man Utd in bid to sign 24-year-old PL club captain
Alessandro Bastoni warming up with his Inter Milan teammates
Bid rejected: Chelsea fail with €50m transfer offer as they also chase Liverpool star
Oliver Glasner
Crystal Palace want to bring English midfielder back to the club

However, there’s no doubt Ruben Amorim could also do with more new faces in this struggling squad, which finished 15th in the Premier League table last term.

Baleba would have been ideal, but United will surely feel there are other more affordable options out there who could make an impact as well.

More Stories Carlos Baleba Ruben Amorim

Live Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *