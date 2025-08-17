Bid rejected: Chelsea fail with €50m transfer offer as they also chase Liverpool star

Alessandro Bastoni warming up with his Inter Milan teammates (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Chelsea have reportedly seen a €50m bid rejected for the transfer of Inter Milan centre-back Alessandro Bastoni as they look for cover in defence.

The Italy international has shone with Inter and looks like he could be good enough to play for one of the Premier League’s top clubs.

Chelsea could do with strengthening at the back after the serious injury suffered by Levi Colwill, and it seems Bastoni has been one of their targets.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, however, the Blues have failed with a €50m offer for Bastoni, so it remains to be seen if this deal is likely.

Will Chelsea sign Bastoni or Konate?

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca will surely want cover for Colwill, who is an important player and who could be out for a while.

Wesley Fofana’s fitness record also isn’t the best, though the west Londoners do also have Trevoh Chalobah, Tosin Adarabioyo and Benoit Badiashile.

A report from Chelsea News has recently linked Liverpool’s Ibrahima Konate as a target for Chelsea as well.

It seems Bastoni and Konate are among the main options CFC are looking at, but both are important to their clubs, so might be tricky to prise away.

Chelsea’s busy summer might not be over yet

Chelsea have brought in a lot of new players in this transfer window, with Joao Pedro, Liam Delap, Jamie Gittens, Jorrel Hato and Estevao Willian joining so far.

?? Xavi Simons never considered as options other clubs than Chelsea. All parties waiting for Nkunku’s exit as next step ahead of talks accelerating with Leipzig. No Bayern for Xavi, only #CFC. Man City’s target (only if Savinho joins Spurs) is Rodrygo, not Xavi or Akliouche. pic.twitter.com/YOevh8Qgut — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 17, 2025

Meanwhile, as per Fabrizio Romano’s X post above, Xavi Simons is also firmly in the Blues’ sights before the end of the summer.

Chelsea have also allowed some players to leave, with Noni Madueke and Kepa Arrizabalaga joining Arsenal, while Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall has been sold to Everton.

How would you rate Chelsea’s work in this summer’s transfer window? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!