Chelsea and player “on the same page” as variety of transfer formulas “being discussed”

Chelsea are reportedly on the same page as Christopher Nkunku when it comes to a permanent transfer away from the club this summer.

The French forward has struggled to find his best form during his time at Stamford Bridge, and he could now be on his way back to the Bundesliga with Bayern Munich.

Nkunku previously shone at former club RB Leipzig before his move to Chelsea, so it could now make sense for him to get a move back to Germany.

See below as Ben Jacobs has taken to X to provide an update on Nkunku’s situation, making it clear that both he and his club want any departure to be permanent, rather than a loan…

“Chelsea have made their position clear to Bayern. They want permanence to any exit,” Jacobs said. “Nkunku understood to be on the same page.”

“Talks between the clubs ongoing. Bayern still optimistic a deal can be reached. Different formulas being discussed.”

Christopher Nkunku surely leaving Chelsea

Nkunku seems highly unlikely to still be a Chelsea player by the end of the summer, but it seems his future has still not been fully resolved.

The Blues would do well to offload the 27-year-old permanently, as it perhaps makes sense if there are clubs out there unsure about committing to a deal like that now.

Nkunku’s poor form during his time in London would make a loan far safer, but that would of course not suit Chelsea.

Could Nkunku revive his career at Bayern?

As mentioned, Nkunku could do well to return to the Bundesliga, but it’s not clear he’d have a key role at Bayern.

Vincent Kompany’s side already have plenty of attacking players, so Nkunku could struggle to play regularly and might have to make do with being a squad or rotation player.