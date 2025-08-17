Crystal Palace want to bring English midfielder back to the club

Crystal Palace have joined Tottenham in the race to sign English midfielder who left the Premier League back in 2024.

Both Palace and Tottenham have been chasing a midfielder who can bring energy and strength to their midfield.

According to a report from Fichajes, both the London clubs are in the race to sign Atletico Madrid midfielder Conor Gallagher.

The English midfielder was sold by Chelsea to Atletico Madrid last year but he could be provided a way back to England as interest has increased in his services.

Crystal Palace are looking to make midfield additions

Crystal Palace are quietly preparing for what could be a significant shake-up in their midfield department this summer.

The England international is currently on the books at Atlético Madrid, but Palace’s hierarchy are reportedly monitoring his situation closely as they weigh up potential summer reinforcements.

The Eagles’ desire to add quality in the middle of the park is no surprise. Having lifted both the FA Cup and Community Shield, the club has raised expectations, and manager Oliver Glasner is determined to maintain that upward trajectory.

To do so, strengthening key areas will be essential, and midfield is at the top of the list. Gallagher ticks many of the boxes Palace are looking for.

Conor Gallagher was a huge hit at Palace in the past

Conor Gallagher warming up for Atletico Madrid
Conor Gallagher warming up for Atletico Madrid (Photo by Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images)

He has past experience in the Premier League. The 25-year-old enjoyed a highly successful loan spell with Palace during the 2021-22 campaign, becoming a fan favourite thanks to his relentless work rate and ability to influence games at both ends of the pitch.

Bringing him back would not only enhance the squad but also reignite that strong bond between player and fans.

Should Eberechi Eze leave this summer amid constant links with Tottenham, Palace would be forced to find a replacement capable of carrying the creative burden. In that scenario, Gallagher becomes an even more attractive option.

