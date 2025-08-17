Doors closed for Man United to make ideal Ruben Amorim signing this summer

(Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Manchester United are still out in the market looking for new players particularly in the midfield.

They have strengthened their attack this summer with the high-profile signings of Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko.

While they have addressed the goal scoring and creativity issue in the market, their midfield still needs attention and Ruben Amorim and his management are working hard behind the scenes to address that issue.

Man United fail in their chase of Carlos Baleba

The Red Devils have expressed interest in signing Brighton midfielder Carlos Baleba this summer but it appears like they may not get their wish due to Brighton playing hard ball.

According to transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano, Brighton have made their stance crystal clear: the young midfielder will not be leaving the Amex Stadium this summer.

This decision comes as a blow to Man United, who have long admired Baleba’s qualities and view him as a perfect fit for manager Amorim’s tactical setup.

While Brighton’s refusal to entertain offers this year closes the door in the short term, United are not walking away.

Romano reports that Baleba will remain firmly on their transfer radar for 2026, with the club expected to revisit their pursuit in the near future.

The Premier League giants are looking for more agility and athleticism in their midfield this summer and Baleba is the ideal player to provide that. He is a young player who has already shown his importance for Brighton on both ends of the pitch.

Baleba remains a target for the Red Devils

He is known for his composure in the middle of the park, while also breaking opposition attacks and building up attacks for his team. Amorim, who has recently begun shaping the squad in his own image, sees him as a player capable of anchoring the midfield for years to come.

The Red Devils’ hierarchy are said to be impressed not only by his physical and technical skills but also by his maturity and ability to thrive in the fast-paced demands of the Premier League.

With Brighton holding firm this summer, Man United have now decided to return again for the midfielder next year.

