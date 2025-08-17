Journalist drops “significant development” in Tottenham transfer saga as player arrives at Chelsea game

Thomas Frank during Tottenham's win over Burnley (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

It looks like Tottenham’s transfer move for Crystal Palace attacking midfielder Eberechi Eze has stalled, with the England international starting today’s game at Chelsea.

Eze will be in Oliver Glasner’s starting line up for Palace’s trip to Stamford Bridge, but Independent journalist Miguel Delaney has claimed that the plan was initially for him not to play a part in this game.

See below for posts by Delaney on X, formerly Twitter, as he suggests things have slowed down in Spurs’ pursuit of Eze…

Eze is a top talent and he’s surely good enough to get himself a move to a Champions League club like Tottenham, but for one reason or another he might end up staying at Selhurst Park after all.

Eberechi Eze was also a target for Arsenal earlier in the summer

Eze has also been firmly on Arsenal’s list of targets this summer, CaughtOffside understands, but it seems that deals with both north London clubs have not progressed as expected.

It may be that the 27-year-old will still end up leaving Palace, but his role in today’s game against Chelsea suggests it’s far from imminent.

Eze would be an exciting addition to Thomas Frank’s squad, with Spurs in need of a replacement for the injured James Maddison.

One imagines Eze could also have had a good impact at Arsenal, but they also have exciting young attacking midfielders Ethan Nwaneri and Max Dowman coming through.

Can Eze shine for Palace against Chelsea?

Eze notably scored against Chelsea in last season’s game at Stamford Bridge, and he’ll be one to watch again in today’s game.

Chelsea will be hoping to make a strong start, but CPFC will be no pushovers, as they showed by beating Manchester City in the FA Cup final last season, and then Liverpool in the Community Shield last week.

Palace fans will hope Eze can be at his best today and that he’s not too distracted by the ongoing transfer saga.