Eberechi Eze update: Crystal Palace’s latest move plus where Tottenham stand

(Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

According to The Athletic, Eberechi Eze is expected to line up for Crystal Palace in their Premier League clash against Chelsea today, despite intense transfer speculation surrounding his future.

The 27-year-old attacking midfielder is being chased by Tottenham this summer as they look to add more creativity to the team after the long term injury suffered by James Maddison in preseason.

Spurs’ pursuit of Eze has been ongoing for several weeks, with the club seeing him as a direct solution to their need for creativity and flair in the final third.

Crystal Palace involved in talks with Spurs

As reported by The Athletic, while talks between the clubs remain active, no agreement has yet been reached.

Palace, for their part, are reluctant to let one of their star performers leave without having a suitable replacement lined up. The Eagles have been working behind the scenes to identify potential candidates who could step into Eze’s shoes if a deal materialises.

This has created something of a standoff. Tottenham are eager to move quickly, but Palace are holding firm, insisting they will not be pressured into a sale that could leave them weakened ahead of the new campaign.

Eberechi Eze is likely to leave Palace this summer

Eze’s performances over the past two seasons have underlined why he is so highly rated. The England international has also caught the attention of Tottenham’s Premier League rivals this summer but the Gunners have fallen behind Spurs in the race to sign the Palace star.

For Tottenham, securing Eze would represent a statement signing, not only to cover for Maddison but also to strengthen their long-term attacking depth. Yet, Palace’s stance ensures this is far from a done deal.

With the player keen on a move to Spurs this summer and Palace looking strongly for a replacement, his departure from Selhurst Park seems inevitable.

