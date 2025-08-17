Eddie Howe provides crucial Alexander Isak update amid future uncertainty

(Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has spoken candidly about the uncertainty surrounding the future of star striker Alexander Isak, admitting that the ongoing speculation has become an unwelcome distraction for the club as the new season approaches.

The Magpies started their season without their star striker and travelled away to Villa Park to face Aston Villa.

The match ended 0-0 and it was clear that the Magpies lacked a finisher up front, a position which Isak has made his own for Howe’s team.

With the striker going on a strike to force a move to Liverpool, Howe and his team are facing a moment of uncertainty as they look for a resolution soon.

Eddie Howe wants resolution to the Alexander Isak saga

In a press conference, Howe stressed the importance of resolving the matter quickly, as reported by journalist Ben Jacobs.

“I hope it’s resolved quickly because it’s news around us all the time,” Howe said.

“We would like a resolution. When I say ‘we’, I’m talking about myself, the ownership, the players, everyone really, because I think we need that clarity this season.”

The Newcastle boss went on to explain that, ultimately, the decision lies in Isak’s hands:

“Nothing’s changed, the door is well and truly open. But Alex has to decide what he wants to do. Alex is in control of what he does. I’m not in control of him.”

Isak needs to make a decision soon over his future

Isak has been at the centre of a summer-long transfer saga, with strong links to Liverpool, who have identified him as their top striker target.

The Reds have already tested Newcastle’s resolve with a mammoth £110m offer earlier in the window, only for it to be swiftly rejected by the Tyneside club.

The Sweden international, who scored 27 goals across all competitions last season, has become indispensable to Howe’s attacking setup and a fan favourite at St James’ Park.

Losing Isak would undoubtedly be a blow, but prolonging the uncertainty could also disrupt squad harmony.

