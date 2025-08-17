Leicester now looking to sign Portugal forward

Joao Rego celebrating winning the Portuguese Super Cup with Benfica (Photo by Gualter Fatia/Getty Images)

Leicester City are reportedly looking into a potential transfer move for Benfica‘s Portuguese forward Joao Rego.

The highly-rated 20-year-old attacking midfielder has previously been eyed up by big clubs like Chelsea and Inter Milan after drawing comparisons with a young Joao Felix.

However, it now looks like Rego’s future could be in the Championship, with Leicester looking into making a late move for him this summer.

Leicester got relegated last season and are now preparing to fight for promotion back to the Premier League again in the season ahead.

That will require a good transfer window, and it looks like Rego is firmly in the Foxes’ plans.

Joao Rego to Leicester City transfer looks like one to watch

Sources in the Portuguese press are linking Rego strongly with Leicester, though it remains to be seen if this is going to lead anywhere.

For the time being, it’s not that clear if concrete negotiations have taken place, or if LCFC have made any offers to Benfica for Rego.

Leicester fans will hope, however, that their club can add a young talent like this to make an impact for their team in both the present and future.

Rego looks like he could add some spark to Marti Cifuentes’ side straight away, while he would also surely be a useful long-term investment to help the team move forwards in years to come.