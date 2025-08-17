Leeds United eye the signing of striker who outscored Sesko and Ekitike

(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Leeds United’s summer transfer activity shows no sign of slowing down, with the club already unveiling a host of new signings and more potentially on the way before the window shuts.

The Yorkshire outfit has been busy restructuring its squad, aiming to build a stronger foundation for the upcoming campaign.

At the back, Leeds have moved decisively. Lucas Perri has arrived to take over as the team’s first-choice goalkeeper, showing the club’s intention to strengthen a position that has been inconsistent in recent seasons.

Defensive depth has also been addressed with the signings of Gabriel Gudmundsson, Jaka Bijol, and Sebastiaan Bornauw, all of whom bring a mix of versatility and experience to strengthen the backline.

Leeds United are looking to make more attacking additions

Up front, the Whites have been opportunistic in the market, striking deals for free agents Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Lukas Nmecha.

Now the Whites are looking to sign another striker who has been catching the attention of some top clubs this summer.

Leeds United are exploring options to strengthen their frontline this summer, and one name now firmly on their radar is Ermedin Demirovic of Stuttgart.

According to The Kicker, the Bosnian forward could be available for a fee in the region of £35 million, a figure that makes him an intriguing proposition for the Yorkshire club.

Demirovic’s stock has risen sharply following his first season at Stuttgart, where he proved to be one of the Bundesliga’s most consistent finishers.

Ermedin Demirovic is a proven goal scorer

The 27-year-old made an immediate impact by scoring 15 league goals, which was more than Hugo Ekitike and Benjamin Sesko, both of whom have joined the Premier League from the Bundesliga this summer.

Leeds’ recruitment team has taken note of these performances, with scouts particularly impressed by Demirovic’s intelligent movement and clinical finishing.

Interest in Bundesliga forwards is nothing new for Leeds, but Demirovic stands out not only because of his goal scoring record but also his experience at international level with Bosnia and Herzegovina.

