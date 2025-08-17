NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - MAY 25: Newcastle players Alexander Isak and Bruno Guimaraes shake hands during the Premier League match between Newcastle United FC and Everton FC at St James' Park on May 25, 2025 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Liverpool are in pole position to sign Alexander Isak this summer, although it is far from certain that he moves in the next few weeks. Newcastle are determined to hold on to their star striker, but if they were to sell, there is no doubt that they would like to avoid him joining a Premier League rival – which could end up being the case.

Recent reports that suggested that Liverpool are losing patience in their pursuit of Isak, whom they want to sign before they face Newcastle next Monday in their upcoming Premier League showdown. However, further complications could now be abound for the reigning champions.

Real Madrid claim made in Alexander Isak transfer race

Richard Keys has now told beIN Sports (via NUFC Feed) that Real Madrid are prepared to enter the race for Isak, although he has also revealed that Liverpool are now prepared to pay £140m to get a deal done with Newcastle.

“I heard today that Liverpool have made a bid…a second offer of £80m now and £60m next season. But I’ve also heard that Real Madrid might be in the frame.”

It’s been widely reported that Newcastle want at least £150m to sell Isak this summer, but given that he has now gone on strike in order to force a move to Liverpool, there could be a feeling at St James’ Park that £140m could be enough for the green light to be given for the Sweden international to head to Anfield.

It remains to be seen how this tense situation is resolved. Liverpool are very keen to wrap Isak’s signing as soon as possible, and if it can be done in the next few days, there is every chance that he faces his former club at St James’ Park – and if that happens, it would certainly be a very toxic atmosphere.