LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 10: Marc Guehi of Crystal Palace and Florian Wirtz of Liverpool challenge during the 2025 FA Community Shield match between Crystal Palace and Liverpool at Wembley Stadium on August 10, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Nigel French/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images)

Liverpool have been the biggest spenders in the Premier League this summer, but despite this, their business is far from over. They want to break the English transfer record again by signing Alexander Isak, while there is also a desire for another centre-back to be added to Arne Slot’s squad.

Earlier this week, the defending Premier League champions confirmed the signing of Giovanni Leoni, but the plan is for another centre-back to follow him through the door. And the man they want is Marc Guehi.

Liverpool could wait to sign Marc Guehi in 2026

Liverpool have been in talks with Crystal Palace in recent weeks over a deal for Guehi, but as of yet, an agreement has not been reached. And as per Football Insider, Pete O’Rourke has revealed that there is a good chance that nothing happens until next summer.

“Liverpool have another centre-back now with Giovanni Leoni moving to Anfield from Parma, a young player. I don’t think that will stop Liverpool pursuing this move for Guehi, but it’s a dangerous one for Palace because Guehi is more than happy to stay and see out his contract, and that might suit Liverpool.

“They can look at it again next summer and take Guehi on a free, and for Guehi himself, it’s a big season ahead – he won’t want to move from Palace if he’s not guaranteed first-team minutes. If Palace do drop their price tag, then maybe Liverpool would decide to push through a deal for Guehi.”

Guehi would be a top signing for Liverpool, but if Ibrahima Konate stays this summer, it is expected that he would not be a regular starter. This would harm his England chances, so there would be merit in staying at Crystal Palace for another season. And those at Anfield would certainly welcome signing him for free in 2026.