Liverpool send strong message to Newcastle United regarding their Alexander Isak pursuit

With just two weeks remaining in the transfer window to shut down, Liverpool are getting impatient in their chase to sign Newcastle United star Alexander Isak.

The defending Premier League champions started their season with a 4-2 win against Bournemouth and their new signing Hugo Ekitike was instrumental in the win.

He scored the opening goal and provided an assist in a match that saw the Reds concede their two goal lead but late goals from Federico Chiesa and Mohamed Salah gave Arne Slot’s team the perfect start to this season.

Liverpool’s pursuit of Newcastle striker Isak has become one of the defining stories of the summer transfer window.

Liverpool set Alexander Isak deadline

According to journalist Sacha Tavolieri, the Merseyside giants have made it clear that while Isak remains their number one target, their patience is not limitless.

The club has now set a deadline for negotiations, with the expectation that a resolution must be reached by next week. If no agreement is in place, Liverpool will immediately begin exploring other attacking options.

The Reds have been chasing Isak for some time now and after their first bid got rejected for the Magpies star, they have played it cautiously and have waited to make another offer unless they get an encouragement from Eddie Howe’s side that they are willing to sell.

However, Newcastle are under no pressure to sell and are holding firm in negotiations. They value Isak as a pillar of their ongoing project under Howe and are demanding a fee that reflects both his importance to the team and his potential to become one of Europe’s top strikers.

Liverpool, meanwhile, are cautious about overspending, especially with other areas of the squad requiring reinforcements.

Reds have put pressure on Newcastle United

The Reds’ decision to impose a deadline shows a growing determination within the club’s hierarchy not to get drawn into a protracted saga that could derail their transfer plans.

Should the deal fall through, Liverpool are expected to move quickly to other high-profile options already identified by their scouting department.

The pressure will be on Newcastle to decide whether to cash in on their star striker or keep an unhappy player at the club.

