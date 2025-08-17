Man City working behind the scenes to sign ‘extraordinary’ Champions League winner

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester City started their Premier League campaign with a convincing 4-0 win against Wolves.

Erling Haaland scored a brace for Pep Guardiola’s team and new signings Tijjani Reijnders and Rayan Cherki joined the party by scoring goals on their debut.

The win puts Man City at the top of the Premier League standings and while it is too early to make any assumptions, they have shown their attacking and creative quality and sent an early warning to their rivals.

Their team could become even stronger if they get successful in their pursuit of Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Man City are working on the signing of Donnarumma

According to journalist Florian Plettenberg, City are working behind the scenes to finalise a sensational deal for the PSG goalkeeper.

Sources close to the talks suggest that an agreement with the player’s camp is practically complete, leaving only the final details with PSG to be resolved.

For Guardiola, securing Donnarumma is seen as a crucial step in reshaping City’s goalkeeping department. The Catalan coach has long been an admirer of the Italian international.

Guardiola reportedly sees Donnarumma not only as a natural successor to Ederson but also as a long-term pillar for City’s continued dominance both in the Premier League and in Europe.

What next for Ederson?

The move, however, depends on the future of current City goalkeeper Ederson.

Plettenberg reports that Ederson is edging closer to a transfer to Galatasaray, with City prepared to allow the Brazilian to depart if the right offer materialises. Once that exit is completed, City are optimistic that Donnarumma will make the switch from Paris to Manchester.

Donnarumma has already amassed a wealth of experience. A Euro 2020 winner with Italy, he has played over 300 senior matches and is widely recognised as one of the best goalkeepers in the game.

He has been labelled as “extraordinary” by PSG teammate Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.