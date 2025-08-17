Manchester United transfer target Carlos Baleba and his current head coach, Fabian Hurzeler (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

Man United are clear about their interest in Brighton midfielder Carlos Baleba, although signing him will be easier said than done. A deal appears tricky to pull off in 2025, but it is not impossible.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Man United are prepared to move on from Baleba after Brighton’s strong stance on their player. The Old Trafford club cannot afford to spend big due to having already brought in Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko for a combined £200m, and with no money brought in.

However, there is a chance that Baleba could be revisited later this month, but only in certain circumstances.

Man United must sell before Carlos Baleba can be signed

As per Football Insider, Pete O’Rourke has revealed that Man United could afford to sign Baleba this summer if they make a number of sales in the coming weeks.

“United have already reached out through intermediaries to see if there’s any chance a deal can happen. With the expense, the price tag, it looks a hard deal to do, and for United to have any chance of doing it they need to sell some players.

“They’ve gone out and spent big on those three new forwards, but they haven’t sold any of the ‘bomb squad’ as yet really. Marcus Rashford went out on loan, but Garnacho, Antony, Jadon Sancho are all still there, so United need to bring in funds if they’re to make any more big moves in the transfer market.”

It remains to be seen whether Man United are able to offload the likes of Garnacho, Sancho and Antony, but given that it could lead to Baleba being brought to Old Trafford, there will be even more desperate to get them off the books.