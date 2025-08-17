Man United contacted by Euro giants to sign defender in late summer move

(Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Manchester United are expected to offload several unwanted players this summer who are still a part of Ruben Amorim’s squad.

The likes of Tyrell Malacia, Jadon Sancho, Alejandro Garnacho and Antony are still at the club while not being a part of Amorim’s future plans at Old Trafford.

Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano has revealed that AS Roma have made contact with Man United to explore the possibility of signing Dutch left-back Tyrell Malacia.

The inquiry for Malacia came during ongoing discussions between Roma and United over Sancho, whose situation remains unresolved.

As per Romano, while Roma are still waiting for a green light from Sancho regarding a potential move, they have simultaneously asked United about the conditions required to secure Malacia.

This shows the Italian club’s determination to strengthen multiple areas of their squad before the transfer window closes.

A combination of injuries and competition in the left-back role has limited his opportunities, and a move abroad could provide Malacia with the platform to revive his career.

Romano adds that Malacia himself is keen on the switch, viewing Roma as an attractive destination where he could secure more regular playing time.

Malacia is admired in Italy and Turkey

Roma are not the only club monitoring his situation. Besiktas have also expressed concrete interest in the Dutch defender, meaning United could find themselves in a stronger negotiating position should multiple offers arrive.

Still, Roma’s longstanding relationship with United, enhanced by the Sancho talks, could give them an edge in negotiations.

Man United are considering their options at the moment and interest from Roma could provide them with the opportunity to offload the left-back who has no future at Old Trafford under Amorim.

