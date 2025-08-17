MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - AUGUST 17: Bryan Mbeumo of Manchester United misses a shot from an overhead kick during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Arsenal at Old Trafford on August 17, 2025 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Man United have started the 2025-26 Premier League season in disappointing fashion, losing 1-0 to Arsenal at Old Trafford. There has been a lot of optimism surrounding Ruben Amorim’s side in recent weeks after a strong summer in terms of incomings, but that could not lead them to victory.

Amorim’s side had 61% possession, while also having 22 shots on David Raya’s goal. However, none managed to find the back of the net, and with Riccardo Calafiori scoring from close range early on, it meant that Man United succumbed to defeat.

There were plenty of positives to take from a Man United perspective, but ultimately, it is zero points. Read on for our player ratings….

Man United player ratings

Altay Bayindir – 4/10 – Had little to do, but the big moment came when he failed to hold Declan Rice’s corner, which allowed Calafiori to score. Man United’s goalkeeping woes continues.

Leny Yoro – 7.5/10 – Very strong performance from the young Frenchman, who continues to go from strength to strength since arriving at Old Trafford last summer.

Matthijs de Ligt – 7.5/10 – Another that was very solid in defence, and generally limited Arsenal’s attacking play.

Luke Shaw – 7/10 – Impressive display from Shaw, who did very well to keep Bukayo Saka quiet on Man United’s left side.

Diogo Dalot – 6/10 – Fans were not happy to see him starting ahead of Amad, and after this performance, you can understand why. Not good enough in attack.

Casemiro – 7.5/10 – Good performance from the Brazilian, especially in the first half. However, he tired as the game went on, which led to his substitution.

Bruno Fernandes – 6.50/10 – Disappointing performance from the Man United captain, who was very quiet compared to his usual standards.

?? Ruben Amorim was *NOT* happy with Arsenal's winning goal! ?? pic.twitter.com/oQG8THfQIe — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) August 17, 2025

Patrick Dorgu – 7/10 – Solid performance from Dorgu, who helped Shaw lock up Saka.

Bryan Mbeumo – 7.5/10 – Very bright performance from Mbeumo, which was a delight for Man United supporters.

Matheus Cunha – 7.5/10 – Likewise, Cunha was impressive on his Man United debut, and he should help Amorim’s side improve drastically on last season.

Mason Mount – 7/10 – Solid performance from Mount as a false nine, albeit he was unable to get much right in terms of attacking quality.

Subs: Amad (7), Manuel Ugarte (6), Benjamin Sesko (6), Harry Maguire (6).