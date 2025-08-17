Midfielder frustrated as price tag blocks career changing move to Man United

(Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images,)

According to IndyKaila News, Brighton midfielder Carlos Baleba is becoming increasingly frustrated with his current situation as he sees his dream move to Manchester United stall due to the Seagulls’ valuation.

The Cameroonian talent, highly regarded as one of the most promising young midfielders in the Premier League, feels Brighton have placed an unrealistic price tag on him, effectively pricing him out of a transfer.

Baleba has quickly established himself as a dynamic presence in Brighton’s midfield. He has caught the attention of some of the biggest clubs due to his consistent performances. He has contributed greatly to Brighton’s attack as well as defense, bridging the gap between the attack and defense.

Man United admire Brighton star Carlos Baleba

It is precisely those attributes that have caught the eye of Man United manager Ruben Amorim, who views him as a perfect long-term addition to strengthen United’s midfield spine.

Brighton value the young midfielder at more than £100m, a figure that is deemed unacceptable by United.

While Brighton’s stance reflects their determination not to lose another key player cheaply, it has left Baleba feeling disappointed, with sources suggesting he believes the price set does not justify his talent.

For Baleba, the opportunity to join Man United is a significant career milestone. The midfielder is said to be keen on the transfer, viewing Old Trafford as the perfect platform to continue his growth, play at the highest level, and compete for major honours.

Brighton has blocked his move to Old Trafford

His determination to make the switch is evident, but without Brighton softening their stance, the deal remains complicated.

From United’s perspective, while Baleba is a top target, the club is also cautious about overspending after several high-profile signings in recent years have not delivered the expected returns.

With Brighton closing the door for Baleba’s transfer to Old Trafford, the Red Devils are expected to search for alternative options in the market.

