Liverpool have slight advantage over Man Utd in bid to sign 24-year-old PL club captain

Ruben Amorim and Arne Slot (Photo by Dan Mullan, Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Liverpool and Manchester United are reportedly among the suitors for the transfer of Brentford central defender and club captain Nathan Collins.

The Republic of Ireland international has shone during his time with the Bees, and was recently given the captain’s armband after Christian Norgaard’s move to Arsenal.

Now, however, Brentford are facing more woe as Collins is wanted by Liverpool, Man Utd and Tottenham, according to the Daily Mail.

The report suggests that United could have an issue affording Collins, however, as player sales would be required first.

That shouldn’t be an issue for Liverpool, who have already done well to cash in on Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz and Caoimhin Kelleher this summer.

Nathan Collins to earn big transfer before the end of the summer?

Collins has performed well for Brentford and it will be interesting to see if he can make the step up to a bigger club this season.

It’s far from ideal for Brentford, however, as they’ve already had a difficult summer losing Bryan Mbeumo, Norgaard, and manager Thomas Frank.

They surely can’t afford to lose Collins as well, but the 24-year-old clearly has plenty of admirers.

It will be interesting to see who can move into pole position for Collins’ signature.

Which club should Collins choose out of Liverpool, United and Spurs?

Collins could do well to follow former manager Frank to Tottenham, though he’d also surely have a key role to play for Liverpool and United.

Arne Slot’s LFC side have conceded a lot of goals in pre-season, and at the start of the campaign against Crystal Palace and Bournemouth, so there could be an important role for Collins at Anfield.

United, meanwhile, now play with three at the back, so could do with more depth in that position as the likes of Harry Maguire and Matthijs de Ligt haven’t been entirely convincing.