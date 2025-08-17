Kieran Trippier could leave Newcastle this summer. (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Newcastle have had a tough summer transfer window, with the Alexander Isak saga having dominated stories surrounding the club. But as it turns out, he may not be the only important player to leave St James’ Park before the deadline, as Kieran Trippier could also be on his way out.

Trippier, who could have left Newcastle in January, started against Aston Villa in Newcastle’s Premier League opener on Saturday, but the feeling is that he will be dropped to the bench once Lewis Hall returns from a long-term injury in the coming weeks. And because of this, he could consider a move away before the end of the summer.

Kieran Trippier could be tempted to leave Newcastle

Despite this, it has been revealed by former footballer Paul Robinson, as per Football Insider, that Newcastle have no plans to sell Trippier, who has attracted interest from Monaco in recent weeks.

“I’m told by my sources they’re hoping to keep him around. Monaco will be a bit of a head-turner for him, but when you look at what Newcastle have got, they’ve struggled to attract players.

“It’s been very, very difficult for Newcastle to bring anybody in. Everybody’s talking about Isak and his future, but until everybody knows what’s happening, keeping a player like Kieran Trippier is important.

“Look at the value they could get for him at his age, it’s hardly worth selling him. The value he brings to a Champions League side in the dressing room and on the pitch, you’d have to pay a lot more to replace a player like Trippier. It’s a no-brainer for them to hold on to him.”

It makes a lot of sense for Newcastle to retain the services of Trippier, given how important he is in the dressing room – and that is especially needed given the ongoing Isak saga.