Sunderland manager Regis Le Bris

Sunderland are reportedly closing in on the transfer of Paris Saint-Germain’s versatile defender Nordi Mukiele, who’s been pictured at the Stadium of Light.

The 27-year-old shone during his time at RB Leipzig, earning himself a move to PSG, though he struggled to play regularly there, spending last season on loan at Bayer Leverkusen.

Now, however, Mukiele is close to finalising his move to Sunderland, according to talkSPORT, while pictures have also emerged showing the Frenchman watching yesterday’s win over West Ham.

See below for an image from journalist James Copley as Mukiele can be seen at Sunderland’s stadium yesterday afternoon…

? Nordi Mukiele spotted at the Stadium of Light today ahead of his £12million transfer move.#SAFC pic.twitter.com/m1s1sL0uoQ — James Copley (@JamesCopley_) August 16, 2025

This surely means this is all but a done deal, with an official announcement likely to be imminent.

Nordi Mukiele heading to Sunderland to cap strong transfer window

Sunderland have prepared well for the season ahead, bringing in big-name signings like Granit Xhaka, Enzo Le Fee, Simon Adingra, and Habib Diarra.

Black Cats manager Regis Le Bris will hope this can help his team survive in the top flight after their promotion from the Championship last season.

Sunderland and the other newly-promoted sides will no doubt be aware that in the last two seasons all three of the promoted teams have gone straight back down.

With signings like Xhaka and Mukiele, however, Sunderland should be in decent shape to ensure they can stay up.

It also helps that Sunderland got off to a winning start against West Ham yesterday, though fellow Premier League new-boys Burnley started with a defeat away Tottenham.

Leeds United, last season’s Championship winners, are also back in the Premier League, and start their campaign on Monday evening against Everton at Elland Road.

