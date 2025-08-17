Sources: Nottingham Forest join Chelsea and Spurs in race to sign versatile Man City star

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Nottingham Forest have stepped up their ambitions in the transfer market with an official bid for Manchester City’s versatile youngster Rico Lewis.

Forest tabled a package worth €30 million, made up of a guaranteed €25 million fee plus €5 million in bonuses, sources close to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside.

Despite the structured offer, Man City wasted little time in rejecting the proposal, as they remain determined to keep hold of one of their brightest academy graduates.

Forest’s pursuit of Lewis is not yet over. Talks are ongoing on two fronts, between the clubs and also with the player’s camp, as the East Midlands outfit look to agree personal terms.

Man City youngster Rico Lewis is attracting attention

Sources suggest Forest are prepared to return with an improved bid, though the competition for the teenager’s signature is growing rapidly.

Several Premier League clubs have now entered the conversation. Tottenham, Chelsea, Newcastle United and Aston Villa are all believed to have made enquiries with Man City.

Chelsea’s interest, in particular, is said to be serious, with the Blues exploring whether they could tempt Lewis into a summer move to Stamford Bridge. However, City are wary of strengthening direct domestic rivals, which makes negotiations with clubs at the top end of the table much more complicated.

For Pep Guardiola and his staff, the priority is clear: keeping Lewis at the Etihad Stadium. The youngster has shown his versatility for the Premier League giants by playing as a full-back as well as a defensive midfielder.

Pep Guardiola wants to keep Lewis at the club

Guardiola has frequently spoken about his admiration for Lewis, describing him as a player mature beyond his years and a valuable asset for the club’s long-term project.

In line with this stance, City’s sporting director Hugo Viana has already initiated new contract discussions with Lewis’ representatives. The youngster is currently tied down until June 2028 on a weekly wage of £25,000, but the club is preparing to offer a significant pay rise to reflect his growing importance in the squad.

The next few weeks will reveal whether Forest can raise their offer enough to force City’s hand, or if Guardiola will succeed in securing the teenager’s future at the Etihad.

